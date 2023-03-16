Environmental justice conference at Columbia Theological Seminary

Columbia Theological Seminary is holding a three-day conference on environmental justice and the role that the faith community can play in addressing the problem.
“Just Creation: Shalom for Our Common Home,” will include theologians, scientists, activists and artists to talk about the Church and climate change, loss of biodiversity, and pollutants and its cost, particularly to low-income and communities of color.
“Our covenant with God calls for us to steward, protect and defend God’s creation,” said the Rev. Victor Aloyo, the 11th president of the Decatur institution.
The conference, which will be held at the seminary, located at 701 S. Columbia Dr. , runs through mid-day Saturday.
Speakers include Heather McTeer Toney, an environmentalist, activist and former mayor of Greeneville, Miss. She is vice president of community engagement for the Environmental Defense Fund, and former senior director of Moms Clean Air Force.
She will speak at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Columbia Presbyterian Church, 711 S Columbia Dr,
David Barnhart, a filmmaker, and producer of “Flint: The Poisoning of an American City,” which will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday.
Tink Tinker, professor emeritus of Iliff School of Theology in Denver and an activist, will address Native American and environmental issues, at 11:45 a.m. Saturday., He is past president of the Native American Theological Association and a member of the Ecumenical Association of Third World Theologians.
In-person registration is $175 and online attendance is $25. Conference registration is not required for McTeer Toney’s event.
