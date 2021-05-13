ajc logo
Employee shot during armed robbery at Cobb liquor store

The shooting happened at the Bottle Shop at the intersection of Baker and Hickory Grove roads near Acworth.
News | 1 hour ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Authorities are searching for an armed robbery suspect who opened fire inside a Cobb County liquor store Wednesday evening, wounding an employee.

The shooting happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. at the Bottle Shop at the intersection of Baker and Hickory Grove roads near Acworth, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said. Officers arrived to discover the store’s clerk had been shot during the holdup.

The victim, identified as 55-year-old Kaushik Govani, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, police said. His condition wasn’t immediately available Thursday.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspect or said how much money was stolen.

It was at least the second time in a week that an employee was injured during an armed robbery in Cobb. On May 6, a robbery at a jewelry store in Town Center mall led to an exchange of gunfire that injured a suspect and an employee as shoppers scrambled for cover. According to police, the three masked men managed to steal about $350,000 worth of Rolex watches before fleeing the mall.

The injured suspect, 24-year-old Marquavis D. Wilson, of Memphis, Tennessee, was later charged after being dropped off at a hospital. Investigators are still searching for two others in the case.

Wednesday’s liquor store robbery remains under investigation, and anyone with information about the case is urged to call Cobb police at 770-499-3945.

