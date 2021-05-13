Employee shot during armed robbery at Cobb liquor store

It was at least the second time in a week that an employee was injured during an armed robbery in Cobb. On May 6, a robbery at a jewelry store in Town Center mall led to an exchange of gunfire that injured a suspect and an employee as shoppers scrambled for cover. According to police, the three masked men managed to steal about $350,000 worth of Rolex watches before fleeing the mall.

The injured suspect, 24-year-old Marquavis D. Wilson, of Memphis, Tennessee, was later charged after being dropped off at a hospital. Investigators are still searching for two others in the case.

Wednesday’s liquor store robbery remains under investigation, and anyone with information about the case is urged to call Cobb police at 770-499-3945.