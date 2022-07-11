Employee crushed to death by semi-truck in Hall County, officials say

A man was crushed to death by a semi-truck Friday at a business in what Hall County officials are calling an “accidental” incident.
Employees at Cottrell in Gainesville were pushing a semi-truck out of a bay when Thi Ngoc Hoang’s foot got stuck underneath a wheel about 10:30 a.m., witnesses told the sheriff’s office. The 52-year-old was unable to get free and was eventually run over by the truck and crushed, sheriff’s office spokesman BJ Williams said.
By the time deputies arrived, county firefighters were already at the scene and Hoang had died, according to Williams.
Investigators determined the death was accidental. No criminal charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.
Cottrell, Inc. is a trailer manufacturing company. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to the business for a statement.
