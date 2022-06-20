‘No mama should ever hear those words’: 16-year-old killed at Georgia quarry

“No mama should ever hear those words,” she said. “He left my heart shattered in a million pieces”

Jackson County deputies were called at 1:12 p.m. Friday to the quarry, the sheriff’s office said.

“While in operation, the machinery turned over, pinning the 16-year-old driver underneath, causing his death,” the Jackson sheriff’s office posted on social media. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to this family.”

OSHA investigators were called to the scene of the teenager’s death, the sheriff’s office said. Vulcan did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment on the incident.

Bubba’s mother believes it was an accident that claimed the life of her son, the youngest of three children known for his kind heart. She was told her son, who worked with two family members, and a cousin had raced to the machinery Friday. Both were eager to finish their work that day, Thigpen said.

For Bubba, that work would hopefully lead to a better life for himself and his family. He wanted to buy a home and didn’t want to see his mother suffer to make ends meet.

“He was the type of kid to help anyone, no matter what they needed help with,” Thigpen said. “He was trying to be the man of the house, being we’re a house full of girls.”

An autopsy was being conducted at GBI headquarters, Thigpen said. Funeral arrangements were pending.