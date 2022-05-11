Elon Musk Says He Would Reverse , Twitter's Trump Ban.Elon Musk Says He Would Reverse , Twitter's Trump Ban.The Tesla and SpaceX CEO recently struck a $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform.Calling the ban "morally wrong," Musk made the comments at FT Live's Future of the Car Conference.Permanent bans should be extremely rare and really reserved for accounts that are bots, or scam, spam accounts, Elon Musk, via CNBC.I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump, Elon Musk, via CNBC.I think that was a mistake, because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice, Elon Musk, via CNBC.I would reverse the permanent ban, Elon Musk, via CNBC.I don’t own Twitter yet. So this is not like a thing that will definitely happen, because what if I don’t own Twitter?, Elon Musk, via CNBC.Former President Donald Trump was permanently banned from Twitter after the breaching of U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.In making the decision, Twitter cited "the risk of further incitement and violence.".Trump's Twitter following once exceeded 80 million.When Trump was asked if he would return to Twitter, he stated that he would not.I will be on Truth Social within the week. It’s on schedule. We have a lot of people signed up. , Former President Donald Trump, via CNBC.We did a lot for Twitter when I was in the White House. I was disappointed by the way I was treated by Twitter. I won’t be going back on Twitter, Former President Donald Trump, via CNBC