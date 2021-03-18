Elders at church where Atlanta shooting suspect attended offer prayers for victims

Elders at the Alpharetta church where Robert Aaron Long worshipped said they are “grieved” to hear about the shootings at three spas in metro Atlanta Tuesday that led to the deaths of eight people, most of whom were Asian women.
“We are grieved to hear the tragic news about the multiple deaths in the Atlanta area,” read a statement from Crabapple First Baptist Church to the Baptist Press, the official news service of the Southern Baptist Convention. “We are heartbroken for all involved. We grieve for the victims and their families, and we continue to pray for them. Moreover, we are distraught for the Long family and continue to pray for them as well.”
Long, 21, was captured in South Georgia on Tuesday night, apparently on his way to Florida, where officials fear he may have been planning more attacks.
He has been charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.
Long admitted to law enforcement that he was the shooter, claiming he had a sexual addiction and killed the women to eliminate temptation.
Others in the faith and civil rights community offered prayers.
Episcopal Bishop Robert C. Wright issued a statement that said while details are unfolding, “Still we pray for those who have lost loved ones in this violence. We pray for those who are afraid. And we pray for those who are disfigured by hate.” Wright leads the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta.
“The Georgia Muslim community mourns the senseless deaths of our Asian-American sisters and brothers,” Abdullah Jaber, executive director of CAIR-Georgia, said in a statement. “Although we still need to learn more about how and why these attacks happened, hate and animosity against communities of color, particularly targeting women and the elderly is not new. CAIR-Georgia will extend any help and support needed in this moment and continue to stand against hate and bigotry in all its ugly forms.”