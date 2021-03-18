Elders at church where Atlanta shooting suspect attended offer prayers for victims

“We are grieved to hear the tragic news about the multiple deaths in the Atlanta area,” read a statement from Crabapple First Baptist Church to the Baptist Press, the official news service of the Southern Baptist Convention. “We are heartbroken for all involved. We grieve for the victims and their families, and we continue to pray for them. Moreover, we are distraught for the Long family and continue to pray for them as well.”

Long, 21, was captured in South Georgia on Tuesday night, apparently on his way to Florida, where officials fear he may have been planning more attacks.