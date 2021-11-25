ajc logo
Elderly couple missing on way to spend Thanksgiving in Roswell

Winford and Vivian Bryson have gone missing while trying to reach family members in Roswell for Thanksgiving, according to Roswell police.
Winford and Vivian Bryson have gone missing while trying to reach family members in Roswell for Thanksgiving, according to Roswell police.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago
The couple were traveling from North Carolina, Roswell PD says

An elderly North Carolina couple has gone missing while traveling to a Thanksgiving family gathering in metro Atlanta, Roswell police said Thursday.

Vivian Bryson, 77, and her husband Winford, 81, left their home on Wednesday and were expected in Roswell around 4 p.m. By Thursday morning, the couple still hadn’t arrived.

Vivian suffers from severe memory loss, and Winford is hearing impaired, according to Roswell police. Neither is in possession of their cell phones. They were last seen shortly after 8 a.m. on Thursday near Cedartown, GA.

The Brysons set off from their home in a silver Toyota Camry with a North Carolina license plate (tag number: PCY9068). Vivian is a white female, 5′7′' in height, with shoulder length white-blond hair and blue eyes. She wears glasses. Winford is a white male, 5′5′', with dark brown hair.

Roswell Police is asking anyone with information on the Brysons’ whereabouts to contact the agency at 770-640-4100.

Lautaro Grinspan
Lautaro Grinspan is part of the The Atlanta-Journal Constitution's immigration team, covering metro Atlanta immigrant communities. He is a Report for America corps member.

Investigations
