Elderly couple missing on way to spend Thanksgiving in Roswell

Vivian Bryson, 77, and her husband Winford, 81, left their home on Wednesday and were expected in Roswell around 4 p.m. By Thursday morning, the couple still hadn’t arrived.

Vivian suffers from severe memory loss, and Winford is hearing impaired, according to Roswell police. Neither is in possession of their cell phones. They were last seen shortly after 8 a.m. on Thursday near Cedartown, GA.