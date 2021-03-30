East Cobb man sentenced to life in shooting of 2 electrical contractors

An east Cobb County man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for opening fire on two electrical contractors at his home, killing one of them.
Larry Joel Epstein, 70, was charged with murder and aggravated assault in the shooting that killed Jake Allen Horne and seriously injured Gordon Montcalm in 2019. He was sentenced after pleading guilty but mentally ill to the charges, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady said.
Horne and Montcalm had been working at Epstein’s home on Wellington Lane on March 6, officials said. As the men were sitting in their cars preparing to leave, Epstein pulled out a .22 caliber handgun with a suppressor and began shooting.
A doorbell camera recorded the incident as it unfolded, Broady said. Epstein walked up to Horne’s van and shot the man in the head “execution-style,” according to the district attorney. Horne died hours later.
Epstein then turned the gun on Montcalm, who was still sitting in his own car.
Epstein reportedly accused Montcalm of killing his pets before he opened fire, officials previously said. According to information presented in court, Epstein could be heard in the video saying “you killed my pets” before shooting Montcalm several times.
Investigators said they found no evidence of any pets being harmed.
“Montcalm was able to exit his car and attempted to flee the assailant. However, Epstein was relentless, firing at Montcalm numerous times,” Broady said.
Montcalm ran to a nearby home. The resident, who was a nurse, tended to his injuries and called 911.
“Moments before Cobb police arrived, Epstein’s wife came speeding into the cul-de-sac, seemingly aware that something was wrong,” Broady said. “Montcalm screamed at her that her husband, Epstein, had shot him and his partner.”
In an interview, Epstein denied being involved in any shooting and told detectives to check his firearms. When police searched his home, they found a blood-stained gun and suppressor hidden in Epstein’s garage.
“That firearm was positively linked by ballistics testing to the shootings of Horne and Montcalm,” Broady said.
Epstein has remained in custody since the shootings, officials said.