East Cobb man sentenced to life in shooting of 2 electrical contractors

Epstein reportedly accused Montcalm of killing his pets before he opened fire, officials previously said. According to information presented in court, Epstein could be heard in the video saying “you killed my pets” before shooting Montcalm several times.

Investigators said they found no evidence of any pets being harmed.

“Montcalm was able to exit his car and attempted to flee the assailant. However, Epstein was relentless, firing at Montcalm numerous times,” Broady said.

Montcalm ran to a nearby home. The resident, who was a nurse, tended to his injuries and called 911.

“Moments before Cobb police arrived, Epstein’s wife came speeding into the cul-de-sac, seemingly aware that something was wrong,” Broady said. “Montcalm screamed at her that her husband, Epstein, had shot him and his partner.”

In an interview, Epstein denied being involved in any shooting and told detectives to check his firearms. When police searched his home, they found a blood-stained gun and suppressor hidden in Epstein’s garage.

“That firearm was positively linked by ballistics testing to the shootings of Horne and Montcalm,” Broady said.

Epstein has remained in custody since the shootings, officials said.