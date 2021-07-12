Dunwoody police officer, man injured after foot chase ends in creek

The pursuit continued until Telles and one officer, identified in the report at Officer Reynolds, fell into the creek and “sustained various incapacitating injuries.” The other officer stayed on the bank, held Telles at the end of his Taser and handcuffed him until rescue arrived, according to the report.

Both were eventually fished from the creek and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Returning to the apartment complex, officers said they found several power tools inside the cab of the U-Haul. Police also found three smartphones, a ledger, two wallets and a “drug related object” in the truck, all of which were removed, according to the report.

One of the objects found in the truck was a Magnum Leaf Blower. Police were able to identify that the leaf blower was taken from the GMC after they contacted the vehicle’s registered owner.

Telles is facing a misdemeanor charge of obstruction and two felony charges, attempt to commit burglary and entering auto. More charges are pending related to the items found in the truck cab, according to the report.

As of Monday, Telles has not been booked into the DeKalb County Jail. A DeKalb County sheriff’s spokeswoman would not confirm where he was being held.

