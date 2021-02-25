Dunkin’ introduces avocado toast to its menu

In addition to popularizing podcasts and streaming television, the largest generation in the U.S. has now influenced the breakfast at Dunkin’. The national chain just introduced its new Avocado Toast to the menu on Wednesday. The new menu item is one of the Massachusetts-based chain’s latest “on-the-go” items. The portable breakfast snack, which includes an avocado spread, sea salt, black pepper and lemon juice on toasted sourdough bread, comes at a price tag of $2.99 (before taxes).

“Dunkin’s new Avocado Toast is the definition of quality delivered at the speed of Dunkin’,” Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing & Culinary at Dunkin’, said in a statement. “We’ve taken a popular brunch staple and made it accessible for anyone looking for something easy and delicious to eat on-the-go.”