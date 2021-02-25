Dunkin’ introduces avocado toast to its menu

The millennials have won — again.
In addition to popularizing podcasts and streaming television, the largest generation in the U.S. has now influenced the breakfast at Dunkin’. The national chain just introduced its new Avocado Toast to the menu on Wednesday. The new menu item is one of the Massachusetts-based chain’s latest “on-the-go” items. The portable breakfast snack, which includes an avocado spread, sea salt, black pepper and lemon juice on toasted sourdough bread, comes at a price tag of $2.99 (before taxes).
“Dunkin’s new Avocado Toast is the definition of quality delivered at the speed of Dunkin’,” Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing & Culinary at Dunkin’, said in a statement. “We’ve taken a popular brunch staple and made it accessible for anyone looking for something easy and delicious to eat on-the-go.”
Dunkin’, which has more than 12,000 locations globally, did not stop at the avocado with its fresh take on menu offerings. The franchise also added new coffee and food to its wide range of options, including the Dunkin’ Grilled Cheese Melt, Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam and the Blueberry Matcha Latte.
Here’s a rundown of the additions to the spring menu at Dunkin’:
- Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam adds the vanilla-forward flavor of Sweet Cold Foam to Dunkin’s Cold Brew.
- Chocolate Stout Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam has tastes of chocolate, molasses flavor and finishes with the Sweet Cold Foam in Dunkin’s Cold Brew.
- The Charli Cold Foam is a new version of the Charli’s go-to Dunkin’, featuring Dunkin’ Cold Brew with three pumps of caramel, Sweet Cold Foam and cinnamon sugar on top.
- The Blueberry Matcha Latte - a combination of sweetened Matcha green tea powder blended with blueberry flavor and your choice of milk.
- The Matcha Topped Donut features Dunkin’s signature Glazed Donut topped with Matcha powder that adds a hint of green tea flavor.
- Irish Creme Flavored Coffee offers sweet creme and vanilla, enhanced with the flavor of Irish Creme whiskey.