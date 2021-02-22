Chick-fil-A ‘streamlining’ its menu by removing 2 items, certain sizes

Chick-fil-A is set to make some changes to its national menu this spring to make room for new offerings.
In January, it was announced that the restaurant chain, which is based in Hapeville, would remove certain items from the menus in Arizona and Charlotte, North Carolina, to experiment with a test menu. For that menu, items including sausage, the Sunflower Multigrain Bagel, side salad and decaf coffee were nixed at those select locations.
This month, according to Business Insider, Chick-fil-A announced which of those menu changes would become permanent. Two items, the restaurant’s bagels and decaf hot coffee, were permanently taken off the menu. Size changes will also be made to food and beverage offerings to make way for new items.
“Later this spring, we will remove two items from the national menu, the bagel and decaf hot coffee, as well as consolidate several of our size offerings,” a Chick-fil-A spokesperson wrote in an email to the Insider. “Streamlining our menu will allow for us to continue providing our customers the quality food and service they’ve come to expect, as well as make room for new future menu items.”
The four- and six-piece kids’ nugget meals will be replaced with a five-piece meal, and the popular milkshakes, coffees and ice cream cone sizes will also be trimmed.
Other fast-food chains have changed menus since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to keep up with supply chain changes and make drive-thru waits shorter. McDonald’s discontinued breakfast all day, salads, grilled chicken sandwiches, and chicken tenders in March to “simplify operations in our kitchens and for our crew,” Insider reported last spring.
Taco Bell also cut popular items in 2020 in order to keep up with demand and the changes COVID-19 brought to the restaurant industry. It’s leaner menu no longer includes the once-popular Mexican pizza nor the seven-layer burrito.