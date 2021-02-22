Chick-fil-A ‘streamlining’ its menu by removing 2 items, certain sizes

In January, it was announced that the restaurant chain, which is based in Hapeville, would remove certain items from the menus in Arizona and Charlotte, North Carolina, to experiment with a test menu. For that menu, items including sausage, the Sunflower Multigrain Bagel, side salad and decaf coffee were nixed at those select locations.

This month, according to Business Insider, Chick-fil-A announced which of those menu changes would become permanent. Two items, the restaurant’s bagels and decaf hot coffee, were permanently taken off the menu. Size changes will also be made to food and beverage offerings to make way for new items.