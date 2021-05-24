‘Drunk and disorderly’ man caught after shooting at North Georgia deputies, fleeing

Deputies returned fire, prompting an investigation by the GBI.

It is not clear how authorities located Green. He was booked into the Bartow County jail on three counts each of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, jail records show.

He also faces several more charges in connection with an incident that occurred Aug. 6 of last year, jail records show. The details of that incident are not clear, but he is charged with hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, concealing the identity of a vehicle, reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to elude and several other traffic infractions.

Green has two felony convictions and spent nearly three years in prison for aggravated stalking in Bartow County, online records show. He was released in August 2013, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections website.