‘Drunk and disorderly’ man caught after shooting at North Georgia deputies, fleeing

A North Georgia man has been arrested after authorities accused him of drunkenly shooting a gun outside of his home and then opening fire on the deputies who tried to make him stop.
Justin Ray Green, 39, was arrested without incident Friday by law enforcement officers in Bartow County, according to the GBI. The agency did not disclose the location of the arrest.
Authorities had been searching for Green since last Tuesday, when he fled into a wood line near his home about 9 p.m.
Deputies were called to the home on Mountain View Road near Lake Allatoona in unincorporated Acworth. Green, who lives in a building on the property, was being “drunk and disorderly” and shooting his gun, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. He also had warrants for his arrest stemming from a previous incident, authorities said.
“As soon as deputies arrived in the area, Justin fired multiple shots at them and fled into the woods,” officials said.
Deputies returned fire, prompting an investigation by the GBI.
It is not clear how authorities located Green. He was booked into the Bartow County jail on three counts each of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, jail records show.
He also faces several more charges in connection with an incident that occurred Aug. 6 of last year, jail records show. The details of that incident are not clear, but he is charged with hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, concealing the identity of a vehicle, reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to elude and several other traffic infractions.
Green has two felony convictions and spent nearly three years in prison for aggravated stalking in Bartow County, online records show. He was released in August 2013, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections website.