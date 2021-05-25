ajc logo
Drug-laced letters allegedly sicken inmates at Habersham facility

By Rich Barak, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An inmate at the Habersham County Detention Center has been charged with nine counts of reckless conduct after she allegedly solicited drug-laced letters from behind bars.

Stacy Collins, 43, of Alto allegedly passed out letters that were laced with a synthetic narcotic to other inmates, according to Habersham County officials. Ten inmates wound up going to the hospital, according to a news release.

Six inmates showed signs of lethargy and extreme illness about 7 p.m. Monday, according to the release. They were transported to the Habersham Medical Center for treatment. Four additional inmates were brought to the hospital later Monday after displaying similar symptoms.

The 10 inmates who were brought to the hospital were treated and returned to the jail, according to Habersham County officials. The investigation remains open, and further charges may be filed, according to the news release.

