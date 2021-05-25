Drug-laced letters allegedly sicken inmates at Habersham facility

Six inmates showed signs of lethargy and extreme illness about 7 p.m. Monday, according to the release. They were transported to the Habersham Medical Center for treatment. Four additional inmates were brought to the hospital later Monday after displaying similar symptoms.

The 10 inmates who were brought to the hospital were treated and returned to the jail, according to Habersham County officials. The investigation remains open, and further charges may be filed, according to the news release.