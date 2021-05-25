2 arrested in Valdosta in $1 million+ fraud scheme against Texas county

Midland County Auditor Veronica Morales said Vector is a victim of the fraud and the company is cooperating.

Warren is charged with theft of more than $300,000 in property and engaging in organized criminal activity. Cynthia and Justin Warren are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. Investigators allege they helped John Warren commit theft and shared in profits.

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said John and Cynthia Warren were arrested at a house in Georgia that they own.

Paulk said Warren was a car collector and that among the roughly 50 vehicles seized in Georgia were a pair of British right-hand-drive Mini Coopers. The cars are now impounded in Georgia.

Another 24 vehicles and pieces of equipment were seized in Odessa, Texas, officials said.

Bail for John Warren was set at $1.5 million, and bail for Justin and Cynthia Warren was set at $500,000. Justin Warren remained jailed in Midland on Friday. It’s unclear if any of the three have lawyers to speak for them.