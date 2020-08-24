X

Driver killed after car leaves roadway, hits embankment

News | 1 hour ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man was killed Sunday night after the car he was driving left the roadway and hit an embankment in Monroe County, officials said.

Samuel Dexter Leach, 43, of Forsyth, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened in the area of Sutton Road and Highway 42, according to Monroe sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anna Lewis.

Deputies were sent to the location about 7:40 p.m., Lewis said. When they arrived, they found Leach’s Lincoln SUV in an embankment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

