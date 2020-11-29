X

Driver charged in U-Haul crash that killed motorcyclist in Cobb County

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Credit: AJC File

Credit: AJC File

News | 1 hour ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A driver was arrested Saturday one month after a crash involving his U-Haul cargo van left a motorcyclist dead in Cobb County, authorities said.

Richard Lee Cohen is charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and failure to yield in connection with the crash that killed Kwadwro Oppong Peprah.

Peprah, 24, of Powder Springs, was riding a 2007 Honda VT750 motorcycle eastbound on New Macland Road shortly before 6 p.m. Oct. 26, according to an arrest warrant obtained by AJC.com. Cohen, who was behind the wheel of a 2019 Ford Econoline box van was preparing to make a left turn onto the road, the warrant said.

ExploreCrash with U-Haul kills motorcyclist in Cobb County

Investigators said Cohen turned out into the path of Peprah’s motorcycle. The motorcycle smashed into the back of U-Haul van, causing Peprah’s death.

Cohen was not injured, police said. He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and released hours later on a $5,720 bond.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.