Driver charged in U-Haul crash that killed motorcyclist in Cobb County

A driver was arrested Saturday one month after a crash involving his U-Haul cargo van left a motorcyclist dead in Cobb County, authorities said.
Richard Lee Cohen is charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and failure to yield in connection with the crash that killed Kwadwro Oppong Peprah.
Peprah, 24, of Powder Springs, was riding a 2007 Honda VT750 motorcycle eastbound on New Macland Road shortly before 6 p.m. Oct. 26, according to an arrest warrant obtained by AJC.com. Cohen, who was behind the wheel of a 2019 Ford Econoline box van was preparing to make a left turn onto the road, the warrant said.
Investigators said Cohen turned out into the path of Peprah’s motorcycle. The motorcycle smashed into the back of U-Haul van, causing Peprah’s death.
Cohen was not injured, police said. He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and released hours later on a $5,720 bond.