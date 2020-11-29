Driver charged in U-Haul crash that killed motorcyclist in Cobb County

Richard Lee Cohen is charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and failure to yield in connection with the crash that killed Kwadwro Oppong Peprah.

Peprah, 24, of Powder Springs, was riding a 2007 Honda VT750 motorcycle eastbound on New Macland Road shortly before 6 p.m. Oct. 26, according to an arrest warrant obtained by AJC.com. Cohen, who was behind the wheel of a 2019 Ford Econoline box van was preparing to make a left turn onto the road, the warrant said.