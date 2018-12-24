Dreaming of a white Christmas in Atlanta? Dream on

Atlanta saw a brief smattering of flurries in 1993, but that wasn't enough to be called a "white Christmas." Meteorologically speaking, for Thursday to be a "white Christmas," snow must stay on the ground with an accumulation of at least an inch, according to AccuWeather.com.

But what if you're not staying in the South? What are the chances your white Christmas dream will come true? If your holiday destination is Idaho, Minnesota, Maine, Upstate New York, or the Allegheny Mountains of Pennsylvania and West Virginia, you might be in luck, according the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. NOAA's prediction is based on the 1981-2010 climate normals, the latest three-decade averages of several measurements, including daily and monthly normal temperatures; precipitation; snowfall; frost/freeze dates; and more.

Still wondering if you have a chance of snow on Christmas? Check out www.willigetawhitechristmas.com. Simply type in your location, and the site will tell you the probability for that area (Atlanta had a zero percent chance).