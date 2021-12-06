Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Santa Claus Is ‘Immune’ to COVID-19.Dr. Anthony Fauci has reassured childreneverywhere that Santa Claus won’t be spreadinganything but holiday cheer this year. .Santa is not going to be spreadingany infections to anybody, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via ‘USA Today’.According to the infectious disease expert,Santa has an “innate immunity” to COVID-19. .He explained his logic in an interview with ‘USA Today,’saying Santa’s “good qualities” protect him. .Santa is exempt from this becauseSanta, of all the good qualities, hasa lot of good innate immunity, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via ‘USA Today’.Immunity aside, Santa Claus is still takingproper precautions against COVID-19.Dr. Gina Song, a pediatrician at Northwestern MedicineDelnor Hospital, said that Santa is making fewer in-personappearances this year and practicing social distancing.Santa does not want the kids to line upwaiting to see him because he doesn'twant to spread germs. Santa gets sadif the kids or their families are sick, Dr. Gina Song, via ‘USA Today’.Dr. Greg Poland, director of the Mayo Clinic'sVaccine Research Group, also said that the elvesat the North Pole are also staying safe.Let's do the same thing that Santa and theelves are doing. We stay home if we’re notfeeling well. When we go outside of thehome, we wear a mask and wash our hands, Dr. Greg Poland, via ‘USA Today’