Douglas County man convicted of assault against family that housed him

Murdock, who was still unconscious when deputies responded, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he received 17 stitches, the DA’s office said.

Williams-Murdock told investigators about a similar incident with Smith in the past, after which she returned home and found that Smith had come back to the house as well. Deputies took her home and found Smith there, hiding under a blanket, and took him into custody.

“This was a violent attack upon the Murdocks, totally unprovoked and terrifying for everyone involved, especially the Murdocks’ child,” Douglas District Attorney Dalia Racine said.

Following his conviction, Smith is facing a maximum sentence of 21 years in prison. Smith’s trial, which took place April 26-30, was among the first jury trials undertaken in Douglas following the statewide court shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.