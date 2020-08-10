Doraville teens charged in 2 armed robbery cases

William Vital, 17, and a juvenile girl were arrested at a residence on Green Oak Drive in Doraville and charged with robbing two people earlier in the day, Doraville police spokesman Gene Callaway said. The first man who was robbed knew the girl involved and was able to give police her name and address.

The first robbery took place Thursday afternoon. The man who was robbed told police that Vital and the girl held an object to his head and took his cellphone, Callaway said.