Doraville teens charged in 2 armed robbery cases

Two teenagers from Doraville are facing armed robbery charges after they were arrested Friday in connection with two separate incidents.
William Vital, 17, and a juvenile girl were arrested at a residence on Green Oak Drive in Doraville and charged with robbing two people earlier in the day, Doraville police spokesman Gene Callaway said. The first man who was robbed knew the girl involved and was able to give police her name and address.
The first robbery took place Thursday afternoon. The man who was robbed told police that Vital and the girl held an object to his head and took his cellphone, Callaway said.
On Friday afternoon, a similar robbery took place in the same neighborhood. A man told police that an object was put against his head and that a young man and woman took some jewelry, cash and a cellphone from him. He was still able to call Doraville police, who then tracked the pair to the address on Green Oak Drive.
Callaway said the pair gave themselves up after talking with detectives and negotiators, and they were taken into custody without injury or incident. Police recovered stolen items from both robberies at the house, Callaway said.
Vital and the girl will face armed robbery and other charges.
