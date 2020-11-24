‘Don’t shoot’ | Georgia woman charged for aiming gun at kids riding bikes

The boys grandmother, Venita Kennedy, said she went live on Facebook to capture what happened once deputies arrived.

“When the officer was explaining the law to her, she then told the officer that if the kids had approached her, she would have shot them. This is what we’re dealing with,” said Kennedy.

Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese said the situation could not be considered self-defense, since Compton was not in danger.

“The basics of it is you have to feel threatened that somebody’s about to do you serious bodily injury or death or serious damage to property,” said Deese.

Compton was charged with one count of aggravated assault and taken into custody Sunday. She has since been released on bond, but there could be more charges.

Kennedy has removed her video from Facebook, but she said she will continue to advocate for her grandson and push for prosecution.

“No kid should ever come outside to play and have an adult pull a gun on them,” said Kennedy.