Police ID 7-year-old shot near Phipps Plaza; reward increases to $15K

Police are still combing through surveillance footage from the parking lot in an attempt to identify the shooter, but no arrests have been made.

Atlanta attorney Jackie Patterson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he contributed $5,000 of his own money to increase the reward in the case, bringing the total amount to $15,000.

“I can imagine the pain this family is going through because I have a daughter of my own,” Patterson said.

The incident outside Phipps Plaza follows a spate of shootings in the area as Atlanta police struggle to stem gun violence at the end of a historically deadly year. As of Wednesday, there have been 151 homicides across the city, up from the 99 slayings police investigated last year.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Atlanta police.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for the cash reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.