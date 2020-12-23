Police ID 7-year-old shot near Phipps Plaza; reward increases to $15K

Atlanta police on Wednesday identified the 7-year-old girl who was critically injured Monday evening after being struck by a stray bullet while riding with her family near Phipps Plaza in Buckhead.
Kennedy Maxie remained at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite in critical condition on Wednesday afternoon.
Maxie, who lives in the Mableton area, was shot in the back of the head while riding with her mother and aunt after an evening of Christmas shopping, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said.
The child’s aunt told detectives she heard gunfire while driving along Peachtree Road. Moments later, she realized the child was “acting strangely” and discovered she’d been struck by a stray bullet. She drove straight to the hospital, and the child was immediately rushed into surgery, police said at news conference Tuesday afternoon.
Interim police Chief Rodney Bryant said the shooting stemmed from an argument between several men in the parking lot of Saks Fifth Avenue. The Lexus the child was riding in was not the intended target of the shooting, investigators said.
Police are still combing through surveillance footage from the parking lot in an attempt to identify the shooter, but no arrests have been made.
Atlanta attorney Jackie Patterson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he contributed $5,000 of his own money to increase the reward in the case, bringing the total amount to $15,000.
“I can imagine the pain this family is going through because I have a daughter of my own,” Patterson said.
The incident outside Phipps Plaza follows a spate of shootings in the area as Atlanta police struggle to stem gun violence at the end of a historically deadly year. As of Wednesday, there have been 151 homicides across the city, up from the 99 slayings police investigated last year.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Atlanta police.
Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for the cash reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
