Domestic dispute leads to 5-hour standoff at Douglas County home, cops say

A man is in custody after a domestic dispute call prompted an hourslong SWAT standoff Friday morning in a Lithia Springs neighborhood, officials said.
Deputies responded to a home on Old Beulah Road about 4 a.m. after neighbors called 911 about a woman walking down the street and asking for help, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Trent Wilson said.
Authorities arrived and determined the woman had been involved in a fight with her boyfriend, Wilson said. The man barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come out, leading to the five-hour standoff with police.
The SWAT team was called to the scene, but negotiators were unable to coax the man outside as neighbors looked on. Deputies went into the house about 9 a.m. and found him.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
“We eventually made entry into the home and he was located in the attic,” Wilson said, adding that several guns were recovered inside.
The man, whose name has not been released, had warrants for a parole violation in Douglas County, authorities said. He was arrested at the scene, but investigators have not said what charges he faces in connection with Friday morning’s standoff.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.