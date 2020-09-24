Dog food sold at PetSmart, Chewy.com recalled due to salmonella risk

What is Salmonella?

The recall is a result of a routine sampling program by state officials which revealed that the finished products contained the bacteria. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product. The FDA and the company will continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

No illnesses have been reported at this time, but healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Owners exhibiting any signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare provider.

Explore Man nearly loses dog after it eats chewing gum

This is the second dog food recall this month, with Sunshine Mills Inc., recalling a number of its pet food products due to harmful mold by-product early this month. That recall affected four of its brand’s products, which are sold at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, including FAMILY PET Meaty Cuts, HEARTLAND FARMS Grilled Favorites Beef Chicken & Cheese Flavor 14 and HAPPY LIFE Butcher’s Choice Dog Food.

Those with questions or concerns about the Real Pet Food recall can contact the company between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily for a refund or for additional information at 1-(800) 467-5494.