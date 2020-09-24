Dog food sold at PetSmart, Chewy.com recalled due to salmonella risk

A national dog food brand has voluntarily recalled select bags of its dog food due to a potential salmonella contamination.
Real Pet Food Company is voluntarily recalling Billy+Margot Wild Kangaroo and Superfoods Recipe 4lb bags due to the possible contamination, which could affect animals consuming the product and humans handling the contaminated pet food, according to a release by the Food and Drug Administration. The company is based in Crows Nest, New South Wales, but the potential contamination only affects dog food sold in America.
Credit: Via Fda.gov
Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea, fever, vomiting and or abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.
If pet owners have purchased Billy+Margot Wild Kangaroo and Superfoods Recipe in a 4 lb bag, with lot code V 07 Feb 2022 from PetSmart, Chewy.com or other national store, they are advised to stop feeding the product to their dogs, dispose of the product immediately, wash your hands accordingly, and sanitize affected surfaces.
The recall is a result of a routine sampling program by state officials which revealed that the finished products contained the bacteria. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product. The FDA and the company will continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.
No illnesses have been reported at this time, but healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Owners exhibiting any signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare provider.
This is the second dog food recall this month, with Sunshine Mills Inc., recalling a number of its pet food products due to harmful mold by-product early this month. That recall affected four of its brand’s products, which are sold at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, including FAMILY PET Meaty Cuts, HEARTLAND FARMS Grilled Favorites Beef Chicken & Cheese Flavor 14 and HAPPY LIFE Butcher’s Choice Dog Food.
Those with questions or concerns about the Real Pet Food recall can contact the company between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily for a refund or for additional information at 1-(800) 467-5494.