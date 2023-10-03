BreakingNews
Biden says that all 10 drugs targeted for the first Medicare price negotiations will participate

Developer with Russian ties plans warehouse complex east of Atlanta

Warehouse builder proposes annexing land into the city of Madison as part of plan for distribution center

Credit: Google Earth

Credit: Google Earth

News
By
9 minutes ago
X

A U.S. development firm affiliated with a Russian company is planning a massive distribution center east of Atlanta in one of the state’s fast-growing industrial hubs.

A subsidiary of PNK Group has proposed a 2.4 million-square-foot distribution complex along I-20 near Madison, about an hour east of downtown Atlanta, according to a Development of Regional Impact (DRI) filing, part of an infrastructure review required for large projects.

PNK Group also wants to annex nearly 350 acres into Madison as part of the project. By joining the city, the developer will gain access to its water and sewer system, which is likely vital infrastructure for a project of this scope. Madison Planning Development Director Madison Callahan said the city will consider the annexation before evaluating any specific development plans.

“We’re hearing about adding land to the city and what that land should be zoned, not about how it should be used,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

ExploreMassive industrial park near Rivian EV plant proposed east of Atlanta

PNK Group, which did not respond to requests for comment, has developed industrial parks in Georgia before, including in McDonough and near Savannah. Since 2022, the company has also filed DRIs for three other distribution centers, which have emerged as one of the state’s hottest uses for industrial land following the COVID-19 pandemic.

PNK Group was founded in Russia about 20 years ago and entered the U.S. market in 2017, according to an archived version of its website. Two entities with identical PNK Group logos exist today, one based in Russia and another with operations in Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania and with a home office in New York. The U.S. company also lists business dealings in Slovakia.

The project site near Madison was purchased by a company called I-20 & 83 SE LLC in February 2020 for nearly $2.2 million, according to county property records. A company called MS Park Construction LLC is the applicant for the DRI and is seeking the rezoning. According to DRI documents, MS Park does not own the land.

The site is a expanse of undeveloped forest between Ga. 83 and Indian Creek Road that is bisected by railroad tracks and the Fourmile Branch stream. Bob Hughes, the economic development director of the Madison-Morgan Chamber of Commerce, said PNK Group could build a bridge to connect the parcels, although it would be costly.

He said the county does not plan to chip in to cover any of the project’s costs, adding that the county’s development authority declined to approve a property tax break for the distribution center.

“In the past, (Madison) has not really looked favorably on distribution centers,” Hughes said, citing resident concerns over truck traffic.

He added that the distribution center will be speculative, meaning it will not have any anchor tenants ahead of its construction.

ExploreState amends Rivian’s incentive agreement to reflect delayed timeline

Callahan said the mounting activity along I-20 near the Stanton Springs industrial park — which houses facilities by Takeda and Facebook and Rivian’s planned $5 billion EV factory — has prompted a lot of interest along the edges of Madison. She said at least a half-dozen developers have considered applying for annexation this year, but PNK is the first to follow through.

“This is kind of normal course,” she said.

The PNK project, if approved by city officials, is expected to be complete in 2026, according to the DRI filing.

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP

The Jolt: Georgia lawmakers choose sides in push to oust House speaker2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

GBI: Lawrenceville police shoot, kill man trying to steal police cruiser
14m ago

Credit: 2000 Mules

Judge shoots down attempt to dismiss ‘2000 Mules’ defamation lawsuit
8m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

TRAFFIC UPDATE
Extreme delays after I-20 West reopens at Downtown Connector
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

TRAFFIC UPDATE
Extreme delays after I-20 West reopens at Downtown Connector
2h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Council calls for release of body camera footage in Atlanta deacon’s death
1h ago
The Latest

Gwinnett commissioners will hold bipartisan town hall Thursday
3h ago
Metro Atlanta’s data center allure continues with 2 massive proposals
4h ago
Most cell phones in the U.S. will get an alert on Wednesday. What you need to know
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Georgia becomes 30th state to allows NIL deals for high school athletes
19h ago
Most cell phones in the U.S. will get an alert on Wednesday. What you need to know
22h ago
Fulton held weekend court to chip away at jail overcrowding
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top