Disney plans to lay off 32,000 theme park employees

Another 37,000 Disney employees who have been on furlough since early October will not be affected by the layoffs, which were first announced in September when the company said it would lay off 28,000.

The company also said they may make more cuts in spending such as reducing film and television content investments and additional furloughs and layoffs.

In Florida, the company has been limiting attendance at its parks and changing protocols to allow for social distancing by limiting characters’ meet and greets.

The company has not specified the number of workers that would be affected in its Orlando theme parks.

The outbreak forced Disney to shutter its theme parks in the United States, Asia and Europe from March until May. Most of the parks have since reopened with the exception of California’s Disneyland, which will remain closed through the end of the year.

Disneyland Paris also shutdown again late last month after France imposed a second lockdown amid a resurgence of the virus.

