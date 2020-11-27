Disney plans to lay off 32,000 theme park employees

Disney will lay off 32,000 employees as the coronavirus pandemic continues to restrict attendance at its theme parks, according to numerous sources.
The majority of the layoffs will impact the company’s Parks, Experience and Products division, according to a filing the company made this week with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
» PREVIOUS COVERAGE: A modified Disney World reopens amid surging virus cases
“Due to the current climate, including COVID-19 impacts, and changing environment in which we are operating, the Company has generated efficiencies in its staffing, including limiting hiring to critical business roles, furloughs and reductions-in-force,” the company wrote, according to reports. “As part of these actions, the employment of approximately 32,000 employees primarily at Parks, Experiences and Products will terminate in the first half of fiscal 2021.”
» JULY: Coronavirus shutters Disneyland on 65th anniversary of park’s opening
Another 37,000 Disney employees who have been on furlough since early October will not be affected by the layoffs, which were first announced in September when the company said it would lay off 28,000.
The company also said they may make more cuts in spending such as reducing film and television content investments and additional furloughs and layoffs.
In Florida, the company has been limiting attendance at its parks and changing protocols to allow for social distancing by limiting characters’ meet and greets.
The company has not specified the number of workers that would be affected in its Orlando theme parks.
» FROM MARCH: Man dies from virus less than 2 weeks after cough began at Disney World
The outbreak forced Disney to shutter its theme parks in the United States, Asia and Europe from March until May. Most of the parks have since reopened with the exception of California’s Disneyland, which will remain closed through the end of the year.
Disneyland Paris also shutdown again late last month after France imposed a second lockdown amid a resurgence of the virus.
Information provided by The Associated Press was used to supplement this report.