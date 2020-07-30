Denial of Confederate group from Christmas parade upheld

Explore Confederate flag suit leads Alpharetta to pull out of hosting parade

When the case was argued at the 5th Circuit in February, judges' questions made clear they were concerned that the denial of a permit by the city would be a violation of freedom of speech. The city's mayor had expressed concern that the display of Confederate flags during the parade would offend Black residents.

But the case hinged on the role of the Historic District Business Association — a defendant in the Confederate group's lawsuit, along with Natchitoches officials. That group, which ran the parade under an agreement with the city, denied the permit.

U.S. District Judge Dee Drell dismissed the Confederate group’s lawsuit last year. The 5th Circuit panel upheld Drell’s decision, finding “the City was not involved in the decision to deny the SCV the right to participate in the parade.”

The panel consisted of judges Jennifer Walker Elrod, Catharina Haynes and Leslie Southwick.