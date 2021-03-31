DeKalb’s smallest city favors citations over arrests for minor marijuana cases

Police in Pine Lake, which only has about 750 residents, will now issue a ticket rather than make an arrest for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. The new law doesn’t apply if the suspect is also accused of an arrestable offense, such as a DUI or an assault.

Mayor Melanie Hammet told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the city’s police department, which consists of four full-time police officers, already abided by this practice, but Tuesday’s ordinance puts it in writing. Several DeKalb County cities already have a similar law.