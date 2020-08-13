Marijuana possession no longer an arrestable offense in another local city

Adults in violation of the ordinance are subject to a $75 fine for the first offense, and $150 for the second offense in a year.

“I see this as a victimless crime,” said Koontz, who has been working on the issue for over a year. “Simple possession really doesn’t have an impact on public safety or other people’s lives.”

Clarkston was the first Georgia city to pass a similar ordinance in 2016. Since then, Atlanta, Savannah, Augusta-Richmond County and Macon-Bibb County are among the large local governments that have passed local decriminalization ordinances.

Under current state law, the punishment for simple possession could be up to one year in jail or a $1,000 fine.

Municipal rules also can’t impact every case involving weed; officers can still choose to arrest someone and charge them under the state law. And if a suspect is charged with marijuana possession on top of a more serious criminal offense, the case has to go to state court and the defendant would be subject to the harsher penalties.

According to data provided by Doraville’s police Chief Chuck Atkinson to the City Council, 135 people were arrested last year and charged with possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. In just over 100 of those cases, possession was either the only charge or the only arrestable offense.

Marijuana advocates have called on the state to decriminalize or legalize weed. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Of those arrested, 98 were listed as either Black or “Black, non-Hispanic,” according to the data. Eighteen were white, and 18 were “white and Hispanic.” One was Asian or Pacific Islander. Atkinson pointed out in a letter to the council that the offender’s races listed in the police reports are “based on the officer’s judgement,” and are not necessarily how arrestees identify themselves. According to Census estimates, about 55% of Doraville’s population is Hispanic or Latino, and 15% is Asian.

“”We have overcriminalized drug use for far too long,” Mayor Joseph Geierman said in a statement. “Marijuana is safely regulated and legal to use in half the country but in Georgia, people are imprisoned and their lives are ruined, with people of color being disproportionately targeted and sentenced for the offense. This new law is a small step towards addressing that inequity.”

Advocates in Georgia have pushed for the state to decriminalize or legalize marijuana possession, citing the well-documented racial disparities in arrests and arguing it does not pose a public health risk. Top state leaders, however, have said they do not support such measures.