DeKalb will offer drive-thru coronavirus tests at 1 site on Veterans Day

The Stonecrest site used to be the location of a Sam’s Club but was transformed into one of the county’s largest early voting locations this year. Several Democratic politicians, including Stacey Abrams, held a drive-thru rally in the parking lot on the last day of early voting.

The county’s other COVID-19 testing and drive-thru flu shots locations will reopen Thursday with their normal hours. There are seven flu shot locations and three COVID-19 testing sites in DeKalb. The hours vary by location and can be found at www.dekalbhealth.net. DeKalb’s five health centers, which also offer flu shots, will be closed Veterans Day as well but will reopen Thursday.