DeKalb will offer drive-thru coronavirus tests at 1 site on Veterans Day

DeKalb County will open one drive-thru coronavirus testing site on Veterans Day, while closing its other locations to observe the holiday.
The DeKalb County Board of Health will set up the site at 2994 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest, according to a news release. Free COVID-19 tests will be available from 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday.
The Stonecrest site used to be the location of a Sam’s Club but was transformed into one of the county’s largest early voting locations this year. Several Democratic politicians, including Stacey Abrams, held a drive-thru rally in the parking lot on the last day of early voting.
The county’s other COVID-19 testing and drive-thru flu shots locations will reopen Thursday with their normal hours. There are seven flu shot locations and three COVID-19 testing sites in DeKalb. The hours vary by location and can be found at www.dekalbhealth.net. DeKalb’s five health centers, which also offer flu shots, will be closed Veterans Day as well but will reopen Thursday.
Last week, DeKalb leaders said the county recently recorded 201 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, which influenced the DeKalb County School Board’s decision to continue virtual-only classes.
While not required, it’s recommended to schedule an appointment in advance at www.dekalbhealth.net/flu or www.covid19.dph.ga.gov/en-US/. Coronavirus testing appointments can also be scheduled by calling 404-294-3700, option 1.