DeKalb receives its first 2,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

“Everyone who desires the COVID-19 vaccine will ultimately be able to get a shot,” the release said. “However, until additional vaccine becomes available and allows for expansion to other phases, we ask for the public’s patience and understanding during this process.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved two COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. Both are administered in two doses, and must be stored at extremely cold temperatures until ready to be administered. Both vaccines have shown to be about 95% effective at preventing infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that as of Dec. 30 more than 2.7 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. Georgia has administered over 60,000 vaccine doses. Pfizer has shipped 177,450 doses of its vaccine to Georgia, and Modera has shipped 197,900 doses, state data show.

