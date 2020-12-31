DeKalb receives its first 2,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

A few healthcare workers were the first to receive a coronavirus vaccination in DeKalb County today.
The county received its first allotment of 2,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to a news release. At 11 a.m. Thursday, the vaccine was administered to frontline healthcare workers at a news conference held by the DeKalb County Board of Health.
Georgia is still in the first stage of its vaccine rollout, and the Georgia Department of Public Health is prioritizing frontline healthcare employees. The other groups that qualify for the vaccine include long-term care facility residents and staff, along with emergency medical services personnel.
On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp said people 65 and older, police officers and other first responders would be added to that list of eligible groups.
The state Department of Public Health has a lengthy rollout plan, which the DeKalb County Board of Health said it will follow. When more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are made available, it will be offered to more groups of people.
“Everyone who desires the COVID-19 vaccine will ultimately be able to get a shot,” the release said. “However, until additional vaccine becomes available and allows for expansion to other phases, we ask for the public’s patience and understanding during this process.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved two COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. Both are administered in two doses, and must be stored at extremely cold temperatures until ready to be administered. Both vaccines have shown to be about 95% effective at preventing infection.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that as of Dec. 30 more than 2.7 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. Georgia has administered over 60,000 vaccine doses. Pfizer has shipped 177,450 doses of its vaccine to Georgia, and Modera has shipped 197,900 doses, state data show.