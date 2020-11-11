DeKalb police receive $61K in grants to improve traffic safety efforts

DeKalb County police was awarded about $61,000 in grant money for initiatives to improve traffic safety, reduce crashes and deter unsafe driving behaviors.
The department recently received two grants from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The awards consist of a $39,625 Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T) grant and a $21,600 Metro Atlanta Traffic Enforcement Network (MATEN) grant, according to news releases.
Police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said the funds will go toward programs that were already implemented by the department.
DeKalb’s police have a H.E.A.T. unit that addresses aggressive and dangerous driving behaviors, including road-rage incident, drunken driving and failing to wear a seatbelt. The department also participates in the statewide “Operation Zero Tolerance” and “Click It or Ticket” seatbelt campaigns.
DeKalb police are also the lead agency for MATEN, which is a coordination effort between regional law enforcement agencies to address highway safety efforts. MATEN, which includes metro Atlanta’s main counties, is one of 16 traffic enforcement networks across the state.
For more information on both programs, visit www.gahighwaysafety.org or call 404-656-6996.