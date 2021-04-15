DeKalb police: 1 arrested, 1 at large after suspects fire during chase

One man was taken into custody and another is still at large after DeKalb County police said the men opened fire on officers during a chase Wednesday night.
No officers were injured by the gunfire, police told Channel 2 Action News. The men were trying to get away after being surrounded by police in the 6200 block of Memorial Drive, the news station reported.
According to police, officers were in the process of setting up a perimeter after a wanted man was spotted in the area. The alleged fugitive sped away, kicking off a chase that led to gunfire, Channel 2 reported.
One of the men was taken into custody after police established another perimeter around the fleeing car. It was unclear how the chase ended, and no other details were released about the suspect’s capture.
The names of the two men were not released. We are working to learn more.