DeKalb man pleads guilty to trying to smuggle firearms, ammo to Haiti

Jacques Mathieu, 51, of Tucker, tried to hide the guns and ammo inside a car that he intended to ship to the island, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia. Mathieu pleaded guilty Monday to attempting to export firearms and ammunition to the Republic of Haiti.

In September 2019, Mathieu tried to ship a 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara to Haiti from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida, the release said. He reported on export shipping documents that the car contained a dozen boxes of used clothing.