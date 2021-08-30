DeKalb man convicted of murder in 22-month-old’s beating death in 2018

A DeKalb County man has been convicted of murder after beating his girlfriend’s 22-month-old son, who later died of his injuries.
Kevin Stewart, 29, of Stone Mountain, was found guilty on one count of murder and five counts of cruelty to children, DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston said in a news release Monday. According to Boston, the incident took place Jan. 6, 2018, when the boy’s mother left him in the care of Stewart in a room at the Stone Mountain Inn while she ran errands.
“While she was gone, Stewart angrily beat the child on the head and about the body,” according to the news release. The boy lost consciousness and when his mother returned, she found Stewart performing CPR on the child, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
The child was rushed to DeKalb Medical Center, then transferred to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston where he later died. Stewart was arrested and initially charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children, but his charges were upgraded to murder after the boy died.
He will be sentenced at a later date.
Ceddricka Davis, the child’s mother, admitted to hospital staff that this was not the first time Stewart had abused her son, the AJC reported. She has also been charged with murder and five counts of cruelty to children, court documents show. Her case remains open.