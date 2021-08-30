DeKalb man convicted of murder in 22-month-old’s beating death in 2018

Kevin Stewart, 29, of Stone Mountain, was found guilty on one count of murder and five counts of cruelty to children, DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston said in a news release Monday. According to Boston, the incident took place Jan. 6, 2018, when the boy’s mother left him in the care of Stewart in a room at the Stone Mountain Inn while she ran errands.

“While she was gone, Stewart angrily beat the child on the head and about the body,” according to the news release. The boy lost consciousness and when his mother returned, she found Stewart performing CPR on the child, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.