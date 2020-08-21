DeKalb man charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving after 80-mph crash

Abraham was traveling on Indian Trail Lilburn Road in a Honda Accord. Leake, traveling in the opposite direction in a Nissan Sentra, was taking a left turn onto Willow Trail Parkway and turned into Abraham’s path, the report said.

Based on witness statements and physical evidence, police found that Abraham was speeding down Indian Trail Road and driving recklessly, Winderweedle said. Using a search warrant, investigators were able to download data from the Honda Accord that showed it was traveling at more than 80 miles per hour near the time of the crash. The posted speed limit on Indian Trail Lilburn Road is 45 miles per hour.

Abraham received minor injuries. He remains in jail without bond, online records show.

