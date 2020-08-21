DeKalb man charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving after 80-mph crash

A DeKalb County man was charged with vehicular homicide after police say he recklessly drove at more than 35 miles per hour above the speed limit Wednesday, leading to a deadly crash in Norcross.
Geo Abraham, 21, of Stone Mountain, was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on a felony charge of first-degree homicide by vehicle as well as misdemeanor charges of speeding and reckless driving, Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said.
Brianna Leake, 22, of Lilburn, was driving the other car involved in the crash, Winderweedle said. She was found unresponsive and declared dead at the scene.
The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Indian Trail Lilburn Road and Willow Trail Parkway, according to an accident report.
Abraham was traveling on Indian Trail Lilburn Road in a Honda Accord. Leake, traveling in the opposite direction in a Nissan Sentra, was taking a left turn onto Willow Trail Parkway and turned into Abraham’s path, the report said.
Based on witness statements and physical evidence, police found that Abraham was speeding down Indian Trail Road and driving recklessly, Winderweedle said. Using a search warrant, investigators were able to download data from the Honda Accord that showed it was traveling at more than 80 miles per hour near the time of the crash. The posted speed limit on Indian Trail Lilburn Road is 45 miles per hour.
Abraham received minor injuries. He remains in jail without bond, online records show.
