DeKalb investigators seek hit-and-run driver who struck firefighter

The firefighter, whose name was not released, was directing traffic on Covington Highway near Midway Road around 5 p.m. Feb. 17 when he was struck, according to DeKalb police. The firefighter survived his injuries.

Investigators believe a man driving a black, four-door Mercedes-Benz struck the firefighter but didn’t stop. The car had chrome on the front fender, according to police. The driver is believed to be between the ages of 50 and 60 and was wearing glasses.