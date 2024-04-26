DeKalb GOP chairwoman responds to congressman’s support of peaceful protests

State Rep. Hank Johnson backed student efforts to peacefully protest on Emory campus on Thursday, while disapproving of “outside agitators.” On Friday, Chair of the DeKalb County Republican Party, Marci McCarthy, argued demonstrators attempted “to incite chaos” and disagreed with Johnson’s earlier statement.

Johnson expressed that he was disturbed to learn that Georgia State Patrol troopers were sent to Emory in response to Thursday’s protests. He argued the GSP does not belong on college campuses.

Students have a First Amendment right to protest, Johnson stated in a post on X, but clarified that some individuals not affiliated with the university caused tensions to run high during the demonstrations.