DeKalb County man arrested in Alabama shooting

A DeKalb County man was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting in central Alabama that left a man critically injured.
Emmanuel Dion Leonard, 30, was wanted on charges of attempted murder and first-degree robbery in the Jan. 6 incident at an apartment complex in Hoover, a suburb of Birmingham, according to AL.com.
The shooting sent the victim to a Birmingham hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he has since been released, the news site reported. According to Hoover police, detectives determined the man was shot during a drug deal.
Leonard was identified as a suspect and tracked to a location in Stone Mountain by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, AL.com reported.
He was being held Monday in the DeKalb County jail while awaiting extradition to Alabama.