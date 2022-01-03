Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has tested positive for COVID-19

“The vaccines work and will remain a military medical requirement for our workforce. I continue to encourage everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one. This remains a readiness issue.”

Austin was born in Mobile, Alabama. But his family moved to Thomasville when he was in third grade. He graduated from the newly integrated Thomasville High School in 1971.

Commissioned an infantry second lieutenant in 1975, Austin rose through the ranks during his 41 years in the Army to command troops at the corps, division, battalion and brigade levels. He served as the Army’s vice chief of staff and led U.S. Central Command, which is responsible for Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Syria and Yemen. Austin retired from the military in 2016 before serving on the board for Raytheon Technologies, a major defense industry company. On Jan. 22 of last year, Austin was sworn in as the nation’s first Black head of the Pentagon.

On Friday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 24,320 confirmed and probable coronavirus infections, the second-highest total of the pandemic. Hospitalizations continue to soar as well. At 3 p.m. Friday, 3,056 people were hospitalized in Georgia for COVID-19. The state is nearly halfway to its delta wave hospitalization peak of more than 6,000.

Omicron spreads faster than previous COVID-19 variants, though at least early indications are that many patients generally have less severe symptoms. Still, health officials have warned the more contagious variant could swamp hospitals amid a rapid spread.

Meanwhile, the disease has killed more 826,000 people in the United States, including more than 26,400 in Georgia, according to the state’s Public Health Department and Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Research Center.