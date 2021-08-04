Decatur launching program to help small businesses adapt to brick-and-mortar spaces

“We want to make sure that we are giving people the full attention that they need to be successful in this process,” Baylis said. “The end goal is not for them to say, ‘OK, I did that for six months and now I’m gone.’ The end goal is for them to say, ‘Hey, I see I can make it in a space, and I want to go into a brick-and-mortar space.’”

The program will fund 50% of rental expenses and will help with marketing, advertising and legal costs. In addition, the city will connect participants with other small business owners, accountants and bank representatives for training and mentorship sessions.

Explore 5G startup incubator coming to Peachtree Corners

To qualify, a small business must have 10 or fewer employees and must have existed for at least two years. Baylis said the city hasn’t begun accepting applications, but she expects to begin accepting them soon. She said the city’s goal is to have participants in their newly leased space by mid-October.

“Our economy is largely built on experiences, so the incubator is an investment both in our future and budding entrepreneurs,” Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett said in a news release. “We hope this program signals Decatur is committed to bringing people back together and supporting the brick-and-mortar retailers that make our culture second to none.”

For more information about the incubator program, email Baylis at shirley.baylis@decaturga.com.