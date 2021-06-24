Decatur armed robbery suspect in custody after out-of-state arrest

Police in Decatur say the man who robbed a woman at gunpoint and tried to sexually assault her inside the parking garage of an apartment community in March is in custody.
In a statement, police said the suspect was arrested in another state on unrelated charges from another jurisdiction. Police did not name the man or release details about the out-of-state arrest, but said charges in Decatur are pending.
The woman fought off the man during the March 7 attack and escaped the incident with a “minor injury to her head,” police previously said.
It happened about 8:30 a.m. in a parking garage in the 200 block of East Trinity Place. The woman said she had just arrived when a man came up to her and asked her to help him get inside the building.
Then, he pulled out a gun and pointed it at her.
The suspect told the victim to hand over her belongings, and she complied, according to police. He then tried to sexually assault her. When the woman fought back, the attacker ran away from the scene, police said.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out for more details on the pending charges.