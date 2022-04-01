Deadline to apply to Gwinnett Youth Commission approaches

The deadline to apply for the 2022-2023 cohort of the Gwinnett Youth Commission is April 15 at 5 p.m.
Applicants must be Gwinnett County residents. They must be high school freshmen, sophomores or juniors next school year at public, private, charter or home schools in Gwinnett County.
A letter of recommendation is required as part of the application.
An independent committee will pick 30 students for the commission, according to the Gwinnett County website. Those chosen will be notified in early May.
Commission members participate in civic affairs, develop leadership skills and learn more about county government, according to the website. The commission “empowers young people to get involved and create change in their community,” the website said.
Members will complete an eight-week summer training session, ending with a graduation ceremony where they’ll be sworn in as leaders for the rest of the year.
The program is free and includes breakfast, lunch and transportation for field trips.
For more information, contact Michael Rabalais at Michael.Rabalais@gwinnettcounty.com or visit GCGA.us/GwinnettYouthCommission.
About the Author