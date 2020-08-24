‘Dead’ woman found to be breathing at Detroit funeral home

“Our staff confirmed she was breathing” and called a Detroit emergency medical crew, the funeral home said.

The woman was taken to a hospital. Her mother said the bizarre events left her searching for words to express her feelings.

“My heart is so heavy. Someone pronounced my child dead, and she’s not even dead,” the mother told WDIV-TV, which didn’t identify her by name.

There was no official information on the woman's condition Monday. Her name hasn't been released.

“We couldn’t believe it,” said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit fire department, whose first responders were called to the funeral home.