X

Daniel Blackman leaving EPA’s top Southeast post for new agency role

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago
Blackman will become the EPA’s senior advisor for STEM recruitment and diversity

Daniel Blackman is stepping down from his post as Region 4 administrator for the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), where he oversaw key parts of President Biden’s efforts to combat climate change and pollution in the Southeastern U.S.

EPA spokeswoman Davina Marraccini confirmed that Blackman will relinquish in coming days the position he’s held since November 2021. But he will not be going far — Blackman has agreed to stay at EPA and become the agency’s new senior advisor for STEM recruitment and diversity, a role he was asked to take by Administrator Michael Regan, Marraccini added.

“This role is part of the larger agency strategy to continue strengthening our institution and build an agency workforce which reflects the diversity of the communities we serve,” Marraccini said in an email. “This is a key priority of Mr. Blackman’s and he looks forward to strengthening our partnerships and recruiting an even more diverse EPA workforce.”

Jeaneanne Gettle, the current deputy administrator for Region 4, will take over as acting regional administrator on June 4. Region 4 includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, as well as six federally recognized Native American tribes.

Blackman, a Georgia native, and an alumnus of Clark Atlanta University, was active in state politics and regional environmental issues for years before he was appointed to the EPA’s leadership ranks.

In 2014, Blackman made his first run for a seat on the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC), the state’s utility regulator tasked with overseeing Georgia Power and other electricity, gas and telecommunications providers. He lost that election handily to Commissioner Lauren “Bubba” McDonald (R-Clarkesville).

Six years later in 2020, Blackman ran again, trying to become the only Democrat on the five-member commission, but lost narrowly to McDonald in a runoff.

After his defeat, he served as executive committee chair for the Sierra Club’s Georgia chapter before he was appointed to join the EPA in 2021.

As EPA’s Region 4 administrator, Blackman was a strong proponent of the Biden administration’s environmental justice goals. The administration’s Justice40 Initiative requires that disadvantaged communities receive at least 40% of the benefits from dozens of federal programs.

Biden’s EPA has placed many of those same communities at the front of the line to receive billions of dollars in new federal funds earmarked for safe drinking water projects, hazardous waste clean-ups and electric school buses.

The agency has made has also made a concerted effort to direct its enforcement and regulatory muscle toward issues in underserved communities that have historically been the most affected by environmental threats.

A note of disclosure

This coverage is supported by a partnership with 1Earth Fund, the Kendeda Fund and Journalism Funding Partners. You can learn more and support our climate reporting by donating at ajc.com/donate/climate/

About the Author

Follow Drew Kann on twitter

Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.

Editors' Picks

In-depth survey reveals joys, pains of being LGBTQ+ in the South4h ago

Credit: Facebook photo

UPDATE: Arrest made in fatal shooting of 72-year-old outside NE Georgia Hardee’s
1h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett police looking for white pickup truck connected to deadly hit-and-run
53m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

TORPY: Training center must be community-focused, not Rambo’s playground
6h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

TORPY: Training center must be community-focused, not Rambo’s playground
6h ago

Credit: Israel GPO/Kobi Gideon

ONLY ON AJC: Kemp, Netanyahu meet to boost Israel-Georgia ‘synergy’
19h ago
The Latest

South Georgia Conference to lose 193 United Methodist churches
17h ago
New, larger Fulton animal shelter on track for fall opening
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Seasonal temps during rainy weekend
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

When is the last day of school for metro Atlanta students?
4h ago
Opinion: Where the boys aren’t - college graduations
6h ago
PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top