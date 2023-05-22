Daniel Blackman leaving EPA’s top Southeast post for new agency role

In 2014, Blackman made his first run for a seat on the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC), the state’s utility regulator tasked with overseeing Georgia Power and other electricity, gas and telecommunications providers. He lost that election handily to Commissioner Lauren “Bubba” McDonald (R-Clarkesville).

Six years later in 2020, Blackman ran again, trying to become the only Democrat on the five-member commission, but lost narrowly to McDonald in a runoff.

After his defeat, he served as executive committee chair for the Sierra Club’s Georgia chapter before he was appointed to join the EPA in 2021.

As EPA’s Region 4 administrator, Blackman was a strong proponent of the Biden administration’s environmental justice goals. The administration’s Justice40 Initiative requires that disadvantaged communities receive at least 40% of the benefits from dozens of federal programs.

Biden’s EPA has placed many of those same communities at the front of the line to receive billions of dollars in new federal funds earmarked for safe drinking water projects, hazardous waste clean-ups and electric school buses.

The agency has made has also made a concerted effort to direct its enforcement and regulatory muscle toward issues in underserved communities that have historically been the most affected by environmental threats.

