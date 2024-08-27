News

Dairy Queen embraces fall with BOGO Blizzard deal and seasonal menu

From Pumpkin Pie to Caramel Java Chip, enjoy new and old flavors with DQ’s limited-time offer

Dairy Queen: Fast facts.
By
0 minutes ago

Let’s face it — saying goodbye to summer can be tough. But Dairy Queen is here to soften the blow with a fall treat that might just have you cheering for cooler weather.

For two weeks (from Sept. 9-22) the dairy chain is offering a two-for-one Blizzard deal. To take advantage of this delicious offer, download the DQ Mobile App and head to participating locations across the United States.

ExplorePumpkin Spice Lattes are back at Starbucks earlier than ever

“Whether stopping for a treat following a busy school day or satisfying a sweet craving after a fall activity, DQ has always been a destination for family and friends to spend quality time together,” executive marketing vice president Maria Hokanson said in a news release.

This deal applies not only to DQ’s classic menu but also to its special fall lineup, featuring an array of seasonal flavors. The star of this seasonal show is expected to be the all-new Caramel Java Chip Blizzard, a blend of coffee, chocolate-espresso crunch pieces and a swirl of caramel.

ExploreChick-fil-A shakes up menu with 3 new seasonal items

Fan favorites like the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, a mix of real pumpkin pie pieces topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg, are also making a comeback. And chocolate lovers may enjoy the return of the French Silk Pie Blizzard, featuring chocolate chunks, pie pieces and cocoa fudge.

Other Blizzards on the fall menu include Oreo Fudge Brownie, Salted Caramel Truffle, Reese’s Pieces Cookie Dough and the Royal NY Cheesecake Blizzard.

If any of these sound enticing, mark your calendars because, just like fall, Dairy Queen says these flavors are only available for a limited time.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Festive holiday weekend in metro Atlanta includes Dragon Con, Black Pride1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Ex-Atlanta CFO faces sentencing for using city funds to buy personal travel, machine guns
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A sports-filled holiday weekend on tap1h ago
Placeholder Image

Jeff Hullinger and Monica Pearson swap tricks of the trade and hair stories
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A sports-filled holiday weekend on tap1h ago
Festive holiday weekend in metro Atlanta includes Dragon Con, Black Pride1h ago
A.M. ATL: Election board backlash, explained
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Whiplash in Gwinnett, Cobb as new immigration law takes effect
Two workers killed at Delta maintenance facility near Hartsfield-Jackson25m ago
Few surprises expected as Falcons cut down to 53-man roster Tuesday