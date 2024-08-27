Dairy Queen embraces fall with BOGO Blizzard deal and seasonal menu

Let’s face it — saying goodbye to summer can be tough. But Dairy Queen is here to soften the blow with a fall treat that might just have you cheering for cooler weather.

For two weeks (from Sept. 9-22) the dairy chain is offering a two-for-one Blizzard deal. To take advantage of this delicious offer, download the DQ Mobile App and head to participating locations across the United States.

“Whether stopping for a treat following a busy school day or satisfying a sweet craving after a fall activity, DQ has always been a destination for family and friends to spend quality time together,” executive marketing vice president Maria Hokanson said in a news release.

This deal applies not only to DQ’s classic menu but also to its special fall lineup, featuring an array of seasonal flavors. The star of this seasonal show is expected to be the all-new Caramel Java Chip Blizzard, a blend of coffee, chocolate-espresso crunch pieces and a swirl of caramel.

Fan favorites like the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, a mix of real pumpkin pie pieces topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg, are also making a comeback. And chocolate lovers may enjoy the return of the French Silk Pie Blizzard, featuring chocolate chunks, pie pieces and cocoa fudge.

Other Blizzards on the fall menu include Oreo Fudge Brownie, Salted Caramel Truffle, Reese’s Pieces Cookie Dough and the Royal NY Cheesecake Blizzard.

If any of these sound enticing, mark your calendars because, just like fall, Dairy Queen says these flavors are only available for a limited time.