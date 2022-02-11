'Critter Fixers' proud to represent Georgia, Black vets

Drs. Vernard Hodges and Terrence Ferguson star in "Critter Fixers: Country Vets.".Season 3 of the Nat Geo Wild show begins soon, and the two say fans will see new things this year. .In addition to their vet duties, the doctors have started a program for kids who want to be vets.Representation is important to the doctors, who use their platform to show Black children they, too, can be a veterinarian.To show its support of the vets, Nat Geo Wild has established a veterinary school scholarship in their name