Why the number of crisis pregnancy centers is growing in the South

As abortion clinics close and face tighter restrictions across the South, a different kind of facility is expanding. Known as “crisis pregnancy centers,” or CPCs, these facilities often present themselves as providers of free pregnancy-related services, such as limited ultrasounds and pregnancy testing. But the centers are primarily established to dissuade individuals from seeking abortions. Fueled in part by increased public funding after the fall of Roe v. Wade, these centers now outnumber abortion clinics six to one in the South — raising concerns. Public health experts say their use of medical language can mislead patients about the type of care they actually provide. AJC’s Mariana Castro looks at the spread of CPCs in Georgia and speaks with Andrea Swartzendruber, a public health researcher at the University of Georgia, who has mapped their growth nationwide. Credits: AJC | Crisis Pregnancy Center Map | Alpha Pregnancy Center | BFR Medical | Hope Women’s Center | Your Choice Resource Center | CareNet | Life Choices Medical Clinic | Safe Harbor Pregnancy Medical Center | Getty Images | NCRP | State of California Department of Justice | The Washington Post | The 19th | Ohio Capital Journal | Orlando Weekly | Times Union

OPINION: Beware of crisis pregnancy centers in post-Roe era
Survey: Georgia OB-GYNs say state abortion law risks mothers’ health

LeBron James enters Barbie's world in history-making fashion

LeBron James as a "Kenbassador." Credits: AJC | AP | Mattel | Warner Bros | Getty | @sleeks_plus3, @thedampolo / TikTok | @nicekicks / X | Brooke Howard / AJC

2:26

They voted for Trump and now their son is in ICE detention

2024 Trump voters Martín Verdi and Débora Rey's green card holder son is being held by ICE. Credits: AJC | AP | Getty | NPR | The Guardian | Miami Herald | GBH

2:21

He was held by police for over 30 hours despite being a U.S. citizen

Florida police arrested Juan Carlos Lopez-Gomez after labeling him an “unauthorized alien.” Credits: AJC|@LlanosJackie, @tomaskenn/X|Silvia Alba/WTXL

Fast facts on National Teacher Day

How Patrick McLeod found his purpose in nursing after shifting careers

Patrick McLeod transitioned from sales to nursing, inspired by the care his late brother received in the hospital.