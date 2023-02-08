YSL Trial: Jury selection expected to continue for several months

Fulton County Chief Judge Ural Glanville this week gave an overview of the next couple of weeks in court. In addition to the 300 potential new jurors being summoned on Feb. 24, another group of 300 will be brought in March 17. The new group will bring the total number of potential jurors summoned to around 1,200, which is around the same amount summoned back in 2014 ahead of the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal trial involving 12 defendants.

Those 600 additional summoned will have to go through the same process the original group of 613 went through in January and February. They will be required to watch a four-hour reading of the indictment, fill out questionnaires and then can ask to be heard for hardships if they wish to be excused.