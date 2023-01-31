BreakingNews
Gwinnett SWAT situation underway; residents told to shelter in place
Youth in custody after fatal stabbing at Griffin home

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

A 47-year-old man died early Tuesday morning when he was stabbed by a minor during a domestic incident at a Griffin home, authorities said.

Officers were called to West Tinsley Street just after 6 a.m. after getting reports of a domestic disturbance, Griffin police said. At the home, the man was found suffering from a stab wound. Emergency medical personnel attempted to revive the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A minor suspect and a witness were taken to the police station to be interviewed, authorities said. Officials have not publicly shared the identities of the victim or suspect.

No further information has been released.

Bradley's Buzz: Stetson Bennett should have a chat with himself

