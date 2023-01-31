Youth in custody after fatal stabbing at Griffin home

A 47-year-old man died early Tuesday morning when he was stabbed by a minor during a domestic incident at a Griffin home, authorities said.
Officers were called to West Tinsley Street just after 6 a.m. after getting reports of a domestic disturbance, Griffin police said. At the home, the man was found suffering from a stab wound. Emergency medical personnel attempted to revive the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A minor suspect and a witness were taken to the police station to be interviewed, authorities said. Officials have not publicly shared the identities of the victim or suspect.
No further information has been released.
